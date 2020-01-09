One person arrested after climate activists disrupt Scott’s State of State address

A protester is led from the the State House chambers after a group of climate activists disrupted the start of Gov. Scott’s State of the State Address.

One person was arrested Thursday after more than a dozen climate activists disrupted the annual State of the State address by Gov. Phil Scott, forcing lawmakers to adjourn briefly while police removed the group from the chamber.

Scott was several minutes into his speech when the activists began to chant, “Listen to the people.” Scott waited several minutes before asking the activists to let him finish his speech. Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman then adjourned the assembly and police escorted the protesters out of the chamber while lawmakers milled about.

Scott resumed his speech after about 20 minutes.

One activist, Henry Harris, 41, of Peacham, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. The remaining individuals were released on verbal no-trespass orders.



