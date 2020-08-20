Climb for Equality takes aim at injustice with fundraiser

Climb for Equality is a week-long climbing event and fundraiser put on by MetroRock in Essex Junction.

The goal is to help bring the community together. All proceeds will be shared by three organizations: Boys and Girls Club of Burlington, Southern Poverty Law Center, and Black PAC.

The event kicked off Monday with an initial donation of $500 from MetroRock. Climbers can participate with a minimum of $20 for MetroRock members and $40 for non-members.

The fee will include all climbing and rentals need for the week. Those participating will be asked to provide a screenshot of their donation. They will then be given a scorecard to record either their 10 hardest rope climbs or 20 hardest boulders throughout the week.

The event will culminate with an outdoor concert in the MetroRock parking lot, with performances by local bands Brickdrop and Sabouyouma. The music is free for participants with remaining tickets sold on a first come first serve basis. There will be random prizes drawn for all participants in the week long climbing event.