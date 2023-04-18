KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, Forest Rangers sought out a fallen climber in the town of Keene. Six rangers were dispatched to rescue the climber, who fell at the Spider’s Web climbing area.

The climber, a 23-year-old man from Connecticut, was found having fallen about 40 feet and sustained significant injuries. Rangers who arrived around 3:37 p.m. chose to perform a hoist rescue using a helicopter.

Rangers lifted the man to a safe place to be secured by litter. The climber was then transported to the nearby Marcy Field public-use airport. Rangers were met there by a LifeNet helicopter, which transported the hiker to hospital care.

The Spider’s Web climbing area in Keene is located near Chapel Pond Pass. A sheer rock face provides 1,861 feet of scalable rock for climbers. Routes are not maintained by the DEC, and climbers are advised to keep a careful eye out for hazards.