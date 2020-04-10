Clinton County COVID-19 patient has died

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVPH Ebola_-5191697535920091629

Clinton County, New York has now recorded its first death of a coronavirus patient since the COVID-19 pandemic began. She died Friday afternoon at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Officials with University of Vermont Health Network say the patient was an 80-year-old woman who was admitted to CVPH on Thursday, April 2. No information was immediately available about where she lived.

According to UVM Health Network, a dozen COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at CVPH. Eleven likely patients have also been admitted to the hospital for treatment but are still awaiting test results.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog