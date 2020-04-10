Clinton County COVID-19 patient has died

Clinton County, New York has now recorded its first death of a coronavirus patient since the COVID-19 pandemic began. She died Friday afternoon at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Officials with University of Vermont Health Network say the patient was an 80-year-old woman who was admitted to CVPH on Thursday, April 2. No information was immediately available about where she lived.

According to UVM Health Network, a dozen COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at CVPH. Eleven likely patients have also been admitted to the hospital for treatment but are still awaiting test results.