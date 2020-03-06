Clinton County officials bracing for coronavirus

Officials in New York say they’re ramping up preparedness efforts to manage the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases doubled Thursday in the Empire State.

“This really is managing the infection at this point rather than alleviating it,” said Mayor Colin Read. “There’s no cure for the common flu, and they’re probably isn’t a cure for this but it certainly can be well managed.”

As of Thursday, there were more than 20 cases in all of New York State, the majority of those in the New York City and Long Island region. However, the virus has reached Montreal. Given Plattsburgh’s close proximity to the Canadian border, city leaders say they’re bracing for Clinton County to be one of the earliest locations with cases in northern New York.

“As you know, they’re very close to us,” said Mayor Read. “A lot of people go back and forth between Montreal and Plattsburgh so that should be something we’re very aware of.”

The spread has also created some anxiety in the community. Health leaders say washing your hands is really the best line of defense.

“At this time, masks are not recommended for the general public,” said Erin Strieff, director of health services at the Clinton County Health Department.

Personal hygiene measures and staying home when sick are most effective, according to Strieff. She said senior citizens and those in nursing homes, where many people

pass through are a high risk population.

“Right now there is a mask shortage and we want to make sure the healthcare providers who are most at risk and who we desperately need to take care of people

have the supplies that they need to do their job,” Strieff said.

According to the health department, nobody in Clinton County has met criteria for testing for coronavirus. At this point, officials say they don’t see a need for screening at

the Plattsburgh Airport.