Clinton County’s first COVID-19 case; person hospitalized at CVPH

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – An individual is in isolation at UVM Health Network – CVPH after testing positive for COVID-19 Monday, marking Clinton County’s first case.

The Clinton County Health Department and CVPH President & COO Michelle LeBeau announced the news.

We don’t know any more information about the individual, including their age, or where in the county they live.

CVPH activated its Incident Command Structure weeks ago, in preparation for cases of the virus.

In her message to the community, LeBeau adds that due to a national shortage of testing kits and testing supplies only hospitalized patients or patients pending admission will be tested for COVID-19.

On Monday, Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read declared a state of emergency. For his part, Town Supervisor Michael Cashman signed an emergency declaration as well.