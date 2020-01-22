Coast Guard Station Burlington to host ice rescue training

Crew members from Coast Guard Station Burlington along with Coast Guard units across the First District are teaming up to hold a 2 day ice rescue training on January 21st at 1 p.m. and the 22nd at 8 a.m.

Based on Lake Champlain, all members will engage in extensive hands-on training consisting of self-rescue, assisting and transporting survivors, as well as shuttle board and reach techniques.

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas was live at Coast Guard Station Burlington as day two of training kicked off, speaking to Coast Guard members about their experience thus far.

