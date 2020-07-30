Colchester Causeway opens for season after erosion repairs

After 10 long months of work, the Colchester Causeway, is finally open for recreational use. The path closed down for repairs, after Labor Day last year. The Causeway was initially damaged in early May of 2018, after high surf eroded sections of the path.

Colchester Parks and Recreation Director, Glen Cuttitta, says the opening wouldn’t have been possible without some help from FEMA and the State. “The Town of Colchester is very proud of that resource that we have, but also being able to share it with neighbors and visitors from all around the world even that come. Not necessarily this year, but in the past. So to have that resource open, especially during these times, where people are really valuing their outdoor recreation, is just another place for people to go and get outside and be active.”

The 1.8 Million Dollar project, was supposed to be completed for Memorial Day, however, some early winter weather, and the Pandemic, caused that date to be pushed back to labor day. Cuttitta says the contractor expedited the work, and was able to have the project completed five weeks early.

Daniel Shibuck, used to live near the Causeway, but has since moved away. He was back out on the trail today to see the improvements made. It was “Pretty smooth, pretty nice. I mean, there’s still some bumps and stuff in it, but all in all it’s pretty good. It’s a big improvement from what it was last year and a couple of years ago.”