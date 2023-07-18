Colchester, VT – Colchester will have a new fire chief in a month, according to officials from the town.

Crady has been the rescue chief for Colchester since 2018 and town officials say that Scott Crady was chosen as the new fire chief from a pool of thirty-two candidates across the country.

“Scott has excelled at supporting a combined volunteer and career Rescue department, improving an already-strong department with a focus on involvement of individuals and training. With his breadth of emergency services skills, career and volunteer staff management experience, and fire service background, Scott will be a strong leader for the Fire and Rescue departments,” said Town Manager Aaron Frank in a statement.

Crady is set to work closely with the current fire chief, Seth Lasker, as he settles into the new role and will remain working as the rescue chief.