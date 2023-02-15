Colchester, VT – Firefighters responded to a brush fire Wednesday night just off I-89 in Colchester. It happened near the Exit 16 interchange and started just after 5 p.m. There was thick smoke in the area.

Several fire crews responded to the scene and quickly put out the fire then sprayed the area with water to saturate the ground. There is no official word on how this fire started. Firefighters on the scene told a Fox 44/ABC 22 News photographer that there is believed to be a homeless camp nearby.

There did not appear to be any injuries nor any damage to any structures in the area.