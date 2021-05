At least one person is recovering at UVM Medical Center after a house fire in Colchester early Saturday morning.

It happened at a home on Malletts Bay Avenue at about midnight. No other information about the incident was available Saturday from the Colchester Fire Department.

The Colchester Police posted on social media that Malletts Bay Avenue was closed for much of the overnight hours from Mazza Court to the Winooski city line. That’s a distance of about half a mile.