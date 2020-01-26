Colchester man accused of overnight assault in Essex

A Colchester man is facing several criminal charges after an alleged assault in Essex overnight. Paul Macleod, 53, is accused of an attack in the Hannaford grocery store parking lot.

The Essex Police say that shortly after midnight Saturday morning, an officer saw a small sport utility vehicle drive directly toward a pedestrian, leading to a high-speed chase. Following an advisory in which other local law enforcement agencies were asked to be on the lookout for the vehicle, officers eventually stopped it on North Avenue in Burlington.

Macleod is accused of being the driver. He’s charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, and gross negligent operation.