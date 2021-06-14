Colchester man dies in Cambridge ATV crash

A Colchester man has died in a crash of an all-terrain vehicle in Cambridge, according to Vermont State Police.

Shawn Ploof, 57, was riding on a trail on private property along Route 15 shortly after 7:00 p.m. Sunday. That’s when investigators say he lost control of the ATV and overturned. There’s no indication if Ploof died at the scene, at a hospital or while en route to a hospital.

Troopers are still trying to piece together the circumstances of the crash. They’re asking you to call the Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 if you know anything else about what happened.

