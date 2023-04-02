A Colchester man is being held without bail at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town connected with alleged strangulation of a domestic partner while children were present.

Timothy Hatgen, 29, is also accused of preventing the alleged victim from summoning help by restraining them and destroying their cell phone. Vermont State Police say these events took place on Hemlock Road in St. George on Thursday afternoon.

Hatgen left the premises before troopers arrived at about 4:30 p.m., but they notified other area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for him. Investigators eventually spotted his car on I-89 in South Burlington and arrested him without further incident during a traffic stop.

Hatgen is facing five criminal charges, including first-degree aggravated domestic assault. His other counts are unlawful restraint, unlawful mischief, interference with access to emergency services and committing offenses in the presence of children.