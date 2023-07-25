Colchester, VT – One man is dead after a crash involving two pickup trucks in Colchester Monday evening. It happened at Clay Point Road at the intersection of U.S. Route 2. Colchester Police say two trucks collided and overturned.

Nicholas Ringuette, 33 from Colchester had to be pulled from his truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Christopher Pugh, 38 from Grand Isle was injured and taken to UVM Medical Center.

Colchester Police say Pugh’s truck ran off Route 2, crossed a median and hit Ringuette’s truck while it was stopped at a stop sign. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Colchester Police Lieutenant Peter Hull said, “we’ve called in the assistance of the Vermont State Police reconstruction team, the crash team, to help us with the scene … and we are currently at the very beginning stages of the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colchester Police.