Colchester, VT – Police in Colchester are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man early Wednesday at an apartment complex off VT 15.

Officers were called to a unit at Winchester Place Apartments just before 6 a.m. and found the man wounded but alive. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Colchester Police Chief Douglas Allen says the victim and the shooter appear to know each other.

“That’s why we’re considering this to be a targeted incident,” he said

Allen said there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Colchester police.