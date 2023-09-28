Colchester, VT – Colchester’s police chief wrapped a long law enforcement career. Doug Allen has been Chief of Police since 2018, but he’s been a member of the department since 1984.

Thursday was his final day on the job as he is retiring. He says, “It’s been such an honor to lead this group of people who are a remarkable group.”

Allen is a Vermont native. He’s from Wilmington and graduated from Lyndon State in 1981 after studying communication.

His initial career goal was to be a journalist and the idea of being in law enforcement sprouted his service as a volunteer firefighter and EMT while in college and being a part of the student security team. He says, “When I graduated, I had the opportunity what was a stop gap measure to get into police work in Wilmington, I did that and never looked back.”

Allen first started working as an officer in Wilmington, then moved to Colchester to be closer to his wife. He says they plan to stay even after retiring. “We decided early on that we’d like to live where I work. We’ve been here in Colchester and raised two daughters. And we really enjoy living and working here.”

Allen says one that never changed over the years was his love for the job and his community.

He says, “It’s not an easy profession by any stretch of the imagination but it can be extremely rewarding. If you’re looking for something that you want to be able to leave your mark in, you should take a look at law enforcement.”

Colchester Police Lieutenant Pete Hull has been named interim chief until a permanent one is chosen.