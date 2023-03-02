Police say a Colchester couple died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide.

The bodies of Melissa Bergeron and Michael Bergeron were discovered around 10 p.m. Wednesday in a condominium on Holy Cross Road near Malletts Bay.

Police believe Michael Bergeron shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

A minor child in the home at the time of the shooting was unharmed, and is in the care of family members, police said.

An investigation by Colchester police and the Vermont Crime Scene Search Team continues.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or text VT to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line. Trained counselors are available 24/7.