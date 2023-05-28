A Burlington man accused of threatening people with a gun in Colchester and Winooski on Saturday is on the run.

The Colchester Police Department says Stephen Bennett, 29, drove erratically on Severance Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. and pointed a firearm at other drivers as he passed them. He’s believed to have threatened people with a gun in an undisclosed area of Winooski earlier in the evening.

Officers found Bennett and his car on Hidden Oaks Drive in Colchester, but he ran away. K-9 units tracked him to Shannon Road and Wentworth Road before losing his trail.

Investigators believe Bennett is still armed. They’re asking you to call the Colchester Police at (802) 264-5556 with any leads.