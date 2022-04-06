The Colchester Police Officers Association is selling autism acceptance patches to raise awareness and show support for community members.

Patches are $10 dollars, and all proceeds will go to the Vermont Family Network in Williston, which supports Vermont children, youth, and families, especially those with disabilities or special health needs.

So far, they have sold 50 patches. The police department says it was important for them to spread awareness.

“It is something important for us to be able to understand because these might be things that we may encounter,” Cpl. Stephen Gutierrez said. “It’s not a very easily dealt with type of a disability.”

You can pick up a patch through the records department Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.