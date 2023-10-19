Colchester, VT – Colchester Police are looking for a group of people they say led them on a chase in a stolen car. Police say the same group broke in to four other cars.

Police say they got a call around 4 a.m. about a group of four people breaking into cars at Severance Corners Village.

Police say they pursued a Kia seen driving away from the scene. The pursuit went down Blakely Road. Police say the car drove through a lawn near Shadow Cross Bridge and two people got out and ran. Police were unable to catch them. Police say the Kia was stolen and they think this group may be connected to other recent car crimes.

Sgt. Jesse Treier with Colchester Police says since August 1 the department has had 17 incidents of stolen cars. Sgt Trier says, “check surveillance footage, we would love to get a call from you, we would love to hear if you have any video footage that would help us identify suspects.”

Colchester Police remind people to lock their cars and not keep any valuables inside.