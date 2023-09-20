Reader’s Digest is out with its annual list of The Nicest Places in America and Colchester is among the five cities and towns highlighted.

Buffalo, New York, received the top honor in 2023. It was honored “its community response to a record-shattering blizzard that brought the city to a halt.” Also honored are Greenville, South Carolina, Red Lodge, Montana and Providence, Rhode Island.

The article refers to Colchester as “a small town on the shores of Lake Champlain, just north of Burlington.” It profiles Darrell Longworthy and his restaurant Mark BBQ which moved to Colchester last year.