Colchester, VT – Residents in a Colchester neighborhood are demanding changes to an intersection on US Route 2 and Clay Point Road following a deadly car crash earlier this week.

It’s now the second time in just over a year that someone has died in a crash at the intersection.

The neighborhood urged the Vermont Agency of Transportation to make changes such as lowering the speed limit and adding signage or a traffic light at the intersection after a woman was killed last June.

“Last year, the Vermont Traffic Committee reduced the speed limit from 55 miles per hour to 50 for the stretch of roadway that includes the intersection with Clay Point Road,” said VTrans State Traffic Engineer Ian Degutis in a statement.

VTrans lowered the speed limit, but neighbors express the speed limit change wasn’t enough.

A crash involving two pickup trucks at US Route 2 and Clay Point Road Monday evening shocked much of Colchester.

“What I saw that evening was horrific and it’s probably best if I don’t describe it,” said Colchester resident Luba Routsong.

A GoFundMe has been made for Nicholas Ringuette, 33, who was killed after one truck left Route 2 and slammed into the other.

The crash shook much of the neighborhood to its core. “It wasn’t what I saw, it was what I heard. It was a god-awful impact that is, it’s unmistakable,” said Colchester resident Mike Novick.

It was a sight and sound all too familiar for some individuals living nearby.

“It brought back vivid memories of a year ago of losing a woman who lived with us,” said Routsong.

On June 22nd, 2022, Debra Warner, 64, and her dog Piper were killed in a crash at the same intersection, and a memorial filled with flowers and crosses can be seen there to this day.

Warner’s untimely death shattered the world of her good friend Routsong, but also sparked motivation for Routsong to make change.

“After Deb died, I didn’t want her to die in vain, nor did I want to see anybody else die at that intersection,” said Routsong.

With support from the Colchester Selectboard and Colchester Police Department, Routsong and other people in the neighborhood went to VTrans asking for improved traffic safety measures at the intersection.

They wanted caution signs, traffic lights, and the speed limit lowered to 45 miles per hour all backed by a stern warning.

“Oh, a very clear message that this will happen again. We all said, ‘it will happen,’ we’ve all had near misses on that road,” said Routsong.

Despite their efforts, Routsong says VTrans did not give them what they wanted.

The agency lowered the speed limit from 55 to 50 and elected to keep stop signs on Clay Point Road instead of traffic lights.

“While the committee did hear a request for a greater reduction in posted speed limit, their decision also took into account roadway character, driver behavior, and the limited effectiveness of changing a posted speed limit without any changes of character to the roadway. Driver compliance with posted speed limits is a law enforcement matter,” said Degutis in a statement.

The cause of the recent crash is under investigation and it’s not clear if a traffic light would have made a difference, but Routsong and other community members are now echoing the same message they had a year ago and demanding safety changes be made once again.

“We find ourselves one year later in the exact same spot,” Routsong said. “We need to wake up if we want more people here in the state of Vermont.”

“As human beings, we’re all responsible for taking care of one another and trying to do as best we can to make sure that accidents like this are avoidable,” Novick said. “I implore those powers that be, put their parental hat, put their human hat on here, and do something about it.”