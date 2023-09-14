Colchester, VT – Colchester School District closed all of its schools Thursday after a report was made to police indicating a threat of violence. In a letter sent to parents, the district says the threat was targeting Colchester Middle School. Colchester Police says it is actively investigating the threat and working with the district’s safety team on a plan.

The district says it decided to close all the schools “out of an abundance of caution and to allow CPD’s investigation to continue.” The closure is for all students and employees and no one was allowed on school grounds or in the buildings.

The closure also included all athletics, clubs, and other co-curriculars, including the ACE Childcare Program run by Parks & Recreation. An open house that was scheduled at Colchester High School was also canceled.



