Colchester student wants help paying off his classmates’ lunch debt for Christmas

COLCHESTER, Vt. – This time of year, many kids are excited for presents under the tree, but one Mallet’s Bay School student wants to bring relief to others.

Justin Sears, with help from his parents, launched a GoFundMe page to help pay off his classmates’ lunch debt.

According to Hunger Free Vermont, more than 17,000 Vermont children living in food insecure households. They also estimate that on an average day, only 50% of students eat school lunch.

“Receiving, I don’t think, is as good as giving to people,” Justin said.

Originally, his mother Alma said they were just going to ask family and friends.

“I just realized GoFundMe would be a better way to reach more people,” she said.

In contacting Principal Jordan Burke, she learned the lunch debt is currently 600 dollars.