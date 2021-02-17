Colchester Technical Rescue warns against venturing out on the ice

Saving a life on the ice; that is what Colchester Technical Rescue spent the day doing with the Williston Fire Department Wednesday.

Fire fighters completed an eight hour-long training course. They took an exam and, later, performed drills on a retention pond in Williston.

“It’s something that most fire departments have, it’s just that we hadn’t got there yet in Williston,” said Williston Fire Chief Aaron Collette.

But the department is taking those next steps. On Wednesday, fire fighters were finally able to hold a formal, in-person training with the proper gear and equipment.

“So, it allows the fire fighter…to be able to go out and effect an ice rescue similar to what happened in Burlington,” said Colchester Rescue Leader Michael Cannon.

The training comes just days after 22-year-old Amir Basnet fell through the ice on Lake Champlain, 40 feet from shore. The Burlington Police Department says the man was trapped. While response crews were able to remove him from the lake and send him to UVM Medical Center, Basnet did not survive his injuries.

“It’s time sensitive and so we need to have people that are well-trained, well-equipped, and available to try to effect one of these rescues,” said Chief Collette.

While there haven’t been many rescue missions this season, Cannon says there have been unusual winter weather patterns.

“The warming and freezing and warming again, we’re just seeing pretty unusual ice conditions,” said Cannon.

In fact, Petty Officer Chase Focht with the U.S. Coast Guard in Burlington says what might be strong, thick ice one day, doesn’t mean the same the next.

“It forms when there is not as much wind and some really cold nights. That’s when it starts to freeze. But the wind really deteriorates the ice,” said Focht.C

Cannon says, stay off the ice if you can avoid it. But if you decide to venture out, communicate your plans with someone, pack an ice pick, and flotation device.

“But to be honest with you, we teach that no ice is safe ice,” said Cannon.