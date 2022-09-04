A Colchester woman is due in court in late October after being accused of both attacking, and running away from, state troopers.

Vermont State Police went to Clover Lane shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday to arrest Olivia Hines, 28, on an active warrant for domestic assault. Investigators say she tried to run away but was quickly caught. She’s also accused of kicking, scratching and trying to bite troopers at the Williston barracks once she was taken there.

Besides the original warrant, Hines is charged with resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer. As of Sunday night, she was being held on $1,000 bail.