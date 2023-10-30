Good Monday morning, friends. It’s an interesting start to our work week to say the very least. We’re encountering some very cold air this morning with temps in the 30s to low 40s. Many of us are experiencing a cold, raw and rainy morning. However, where the air is cold enough, we are noticing a wintry mix moving in from southern Quebec to the North Country but roadways remain just wet.

Showers will start to thin out after lunchtime as temps rise into the lower to middle 40s for the afternoon; well below average for this time of year. You’ll want to keep that heavier raincoat available as the showers exit to the east through the evening drive.

Overnight, temps fall back into the 20s and 30s with patchy frost and/or hard freeze by Tuesday morning. It may not be worth it to save those end of the season plants/flowers this time around though because overnight forecasts for the rest of the week will be near freezing

Tuesday afternoon will showcase a return to the lower to middle 40s with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. It will be a scarily cold Halloween forecast but it will remain mostly dry straight through trick-or-treat time. However, it will be cold as the kids gather that candy. Temps will be tumbling through the 30s from evening into the overnight.