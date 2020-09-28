Colebrook, NH fire leaves 1 person dead, 5 injured

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a deadly fire in Colebrook that also left five people hurt. It started in an apartment building on Main Street shortly before 7:30 Sunday morning.

In an email, the Fire Marshal’s Office wrote that flames and heavy smoke were pouring from the building when Colebrook fire crews arrived. Once they put the flames out, they found one person dead inside. The victim had not yet been identified Sunday night, but an autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Concord.

Firefighters rescued six people from a porch roof and also helped another person who fell from that same roof. The extent of the injuries to the five survivors that were hurt was unclear Sunday night, and there was also no indication of a possible cause.