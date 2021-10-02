Colebrook, NH gets $750,000 from feds for water infrastructure

An infusion of federal cash will help Colebrook, New Hampshire undertake the first public health project of its kind in town in 20 years.

The Northern Border Regional Commission and the Economic Development Administration have given the town $750,000 to help clean the lagoons at its sewage treatment plant. They haven’t been cleaned since 2001, and the project should boost the lagoons’ capacity by increasing their depth.

The money will also help boost production of medical disposable gloves at American Performance Polymers, a manufacturer based in Colebrook. The gloves have been in high demand during the pandemic.