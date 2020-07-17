Colleagues and listeners mourn Vermont radio personality killed in a motorcycle accident

A local radio host has been identified as the woman killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening in Georgia, Vermont.

46 year-old Amy McGovern was a D.J. known most recently for hosting the mid-day show on KOOL 105, and also filled in at 98.5 FM WOKO and 106.7 FM WIZN.

Hall Communications, which owns KOOL 105, WOKO, and WIZN, described McGovern as a radio veteran of 30 years. She worked for the company on two separate occasions in the last eight years.

In a Facebook post, the station said they “will miss her never-ending energy, her smile and her contagious laugh.”

KOOL 105’s longtime morning D.J. Jon Brooks said she was a loving caregiver for her father in recent years, and had a bright presence on and off the air.

“Most radio people are in radio so they can stay in a little room all by themselves and not have to work with people, but Amy loved people,” Brooks said. “She was a friend with everybody. It’s just amazing the number impressions she was able to make in her short life.”

Dozens of friends, family members, former classmates, and frequent listeners offered their condolences, and remembered McGovern’s life.

“I think if Amy were here right now, she’d be really grateful and amazed at the amount of outreach there has been with her loss,” Brooks said. “She would say ‘please take care of my dad, take care of my dog Lola, and take care of one other.”

Brooks said McGovern ended her show every day by reminding listeners to care for one another.