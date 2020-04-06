Colleges help students with personal and emotional needs

At SUNY Plattsburgh and the University of Vermont, staff is working hard to assist students with more than just taking online classes.

“To now have to deal with a remote learning experience… that does cause some increased stress in addition to their home situation, you know, trying to do social distancing and staying at home all of this culminates into a lot of anxiety provoking triggers,” said Dr Kathleen Camelo.

Dr. Kathleen Camelo with SUNY Plattsburgh’s Student Health and Counselling Center said it’s important the staff does what they can to be there emotionally for students. The Health center has been preparing for months. They are offering tele-counseling and tele-medicine.

“Students can call our student health center and they get routed to our student counseling number, and they can make an appointment. We can do zoom meetings with our students that need counseling, said Dr. Camelo. “We are also doing telemedicine for our students that we are treating with mental health medications.”

At UVM, they are also meeting students’ personal needs with support services and continued career services. Pamela Gardner is the Director of UVM’s Career Center. Gardner said the center already has a lot of online resources, but they have added additional resources during this time.

“We are creating virtual panel where we ask alumni to give an opening statement or answer several questions and students can join synchronously. We are also experimenting with another format where we record responses from those alum,” said Gardner.

Gardner explained how it has been challenging because many employers are not hiring during this time. She said they were supposed to have a career fair before COVID-19 closed the school. Gardner said despite the circumstances, she wants students to focus on the future.

“So, let’s talk about things that you can be doing now so that when things turn around and it will, this too shall pass. You’ll be ready,” said Gardner.

For more resources on SUNY Plattsburgh, click here.

For more resources on UVM, click here.

