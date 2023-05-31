One of America’s most influential conservative commentators visited South Burlington Wednesday night for a 30th birthday party of sorts.

The Ethan Allen Institute invited George Will to speak at its 30th anniversary gala. More than 200 people, including Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, listened as the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist spoke about ‘Why Conservatism Is Important in a Place Like Vermont’.

“I like to think that conservatism flourishes where progressivism has had its way for too long, that conservatism begins to look better and better as the consequences of untrammeled progressivism make themselves felt,” Will said.

Vermont hasn’t had any GOP representation in the U.S. House or Senate since 2001. However, Scott, a Republican, has become the nation’s most popular governor with a Democratic supermajority in the legislature.

Will was asked if the Green Mountain State may desire more ideological balance than may be apparent at the federal level.

“It could be,” he said. “Or it could be, as in (Larry) Hogan in Maryland or (Chris) Sununu in New Hampshire, that they like Republican governors held in check by Democratic legislatures. I do think the American people like to mix things up a little bit.”

For the last two and a half years, Gov. Sununu’s Republican colleagues have held the majority in both the New Hampshire House and Senate.

Will’s distaste for Donald Trump led him to leave the Republican Party and become an independent. He even voted for Joe Biden for president in 2020.

“I did leave the Republican Party on June 3rd — the date sticks in my mind — 2016,” he said. “I’m now sort of a free agent, but leaving a political party isn’t like leaving a family or a church or something. Political parties are useful as long as they’re useful, and then you move on.”

Will jokes that he writes about politics to support his baseball habit. However, his 1990 baseball best-seller “Men at Work” has given his habit plenty of support.

“I’ve published 16 books,” he said. “‘Men At Work’ has sold more (copies) than the other 15 combined, which is a sign of national health. People would much rather read about baseball than about politics, and I’d rather write about baseball than about politics — because I know more about baseball than about politics!”

A now-former president of the Ethan Allen Institute described the group in March 2022 as an organization “(providing) an institutional context for conservative thought and policy solutions”. The think tank’s current president is Myers Mermel, a candidate for U.S. Senate last year whom Gerald Malloy defeated in the Republican primary.