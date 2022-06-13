In 2021, over 15,000 children in Vermont faced food insecurity and locals are trying their best to lower that number.

School may be out for summer in Colchester – but the district is running a summer meals program that’s aimed at helping students get a meal they otherwise might miss.

There are three location to choose from: outside of Union Memorial School in the village, Porters Point School, and Winchester place, according to Sara Collins, who works for the Colchester School District.

The need goes beyond school districts, as thousands of Vermonters face food insecurity every day.



“We know that in the first year of covid from data that about 1 in 3 vermonters was in need of some assistance at one point or another”, said John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Food Bank.

The Vermont food bank says it’s here to help if you need assistance through their programs.



“Most of our food goes through your local food shelf”, Sayles said. “There’s one in almost every town and sometimes it’s a meal site where you can get a hot meal too”.

Hunger free Vermont is one organization trying to bring more awareness to the issue and reduce the stigma around it.

Anore Horton from Hunger Free Vermont says many people are worried about using these programs.



“There’s just a lot of hesitancy and discomfort to overcome in understanding that these programs are valuable and for all of us when we need to use them”, Horton said.

She said people can take away some of that feeling of separation or stigma that you might have from using a program because we’re all using them together, then nobody has to feel embarrassed or left out.

Sara Collins says it means a lot to be able to help kids during the summer.



“It’s one less thing they have to worry about over the summer”, Collins said. “And to help their parents feel less stressed about the times we’re in right now.

And the need is great year round.



If you or anyone else you know is facing food insecurity issues, you can dial 211 or go to vermontfoodhelp.com.