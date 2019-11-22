Commander of Vermont National Guard fighter wing to retire at end of year

A top commander with the Vermont National Guard has announced he is retiring.

Col. David Smith, who leads the 158th Fighter Wing, informed guard members in a statement Thursday that he will retire after more than 30 years in the organization.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve in the Vermont National Guard for more than three decades,” Smith said. “We have worked hard to continue the legacy of the Green Mountain Boys, and I couldn’t be more proud of the women and men I serve alongside and the support we have received from the community.”

Smith said that, after helping guide the unit’s shift to the F-35 next-generation fighter jets, which began to arrive in September, “it’s the right time to pursue other opportunities.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the state and nation I love so much,” he said.

In a separate statement, the adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard, Brig. Gen. Gregory Knight, thanked Smith for his service.

“It has been an honor to serve with Colonel Smith,” Knight said. “I cannot thank Colonel Smith enough for his service, mentorship, care for our members and steadfast leadership.

A change of command ceremony is scheduled for early next year. Brig. Gen. Steven Lambrecht, air component commander, will assume command of the 158th Fighter Wing. Vice Wing Commander Col. Adam Rice will handle day-to-day operations.