Montpelier, VT – Vermont House Speaker Rep. Jill Krowinski announced that a committee has been formed to investigate whether Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore and State’s Attorney John Lavoie should face impeachment proceedings.

The Special Committee on Impeachment Inquiry will be chaired by Rep. Martin LaLonde (D-Chittenden 12) and vice-chaired by Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-Franklin 3-1). Also serving on the committee will be Rep. Matt Birong (D-Addison 3), Rep. Carolyn Branagan (R-Franklin 1), Rep. Tom Burditt (R-Rutland 2), Rep. Karen Dolan (D-Chittenden 3-2), and Rep. Kelly Pajala (I-Windham, Bennington, Windsor).

Lavoie faces accusations of harassment and discrimination against employees at the State’s Attorney’s office. He has refused multiple requests to step down. Grismore has also refused to resign after being caught on camera last August kicking a detainee following. Grismore was working as a sheriff’s deputy at the time. He and Lavoie were both elected to their current positions last November.

Speaker Krowinski says “The committee will diligently review all relevant evidence, interview witnesses, and carefully assess the allegations against Sheriff Grismore and State’s Attorney Lavoie.” She added that the special committee will operate independently and conduct proceedings under “established protocols and laws.”