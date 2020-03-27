Communities rally behind local businesses to help fill the lack of masks

Its no secret that there is a shortage of masks in the United States, and here in Vermont as well . Local businesses have stepped up to the plate to help fill the void, and keep people healthy.

Although the industry standard for masks is the N-95, some local businesses are doing what they can to make cloth masks to help dampen the shortage.

These cloth masks can be used in areas of the hospital where they are not dealing with high risk patients. “Wearing a mask in conjunction with social distancing and sterilization really helps it hits two of the three. Of course we cant hit the aerosol, the aerosol is an n-95 issue. But in terms of the droplets, the masks help with the spread through the droplets”, says Annemarie Furey, Owner of Product Think Tank.

Area hospitals and others who are on the front lines dealing with this virus, say they’re certainly appreciative of the work being done by small businesses like product think tank.

Traci Moore, Director of the Rutland Health Foundation adds, “We have many many community members who were calling well in advance, wanting to help in this way. So there has been a wonderful response, and a very large number of people in our community, who are helping, stepping up to make the masks and donate them to the hospital.”

And the materials that product think tank needs to make the masks, are all donated. Furey says that this would not at all be possible, without the help and support from members of the community. “This is why we live here in this valley, we have a very tight nit valley, I think people remember how we rallied around Irene, and recovered from that. And so we have a lot of vehicles, we have a local paper, of course people do use front porch forum as well. There’s a very strong sense of community here, so it makes it possible to do this kind of a thing.”

If you would like to donate clothing to product think tank… You can reach out to them at (802) 498-3266