Community conversation in Burlington about commercial marijuana sales

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan said in Burlington Thursday night that the state is in the most difficult legal situation regarding marijuana that it could possibly be in. Possession is legal, but obtaining the drug is not. “We can’t now go back after we’ve legalized it and say there’s nothing to do or nothing to see here,” he said. “We’ve created an illicit black market with our current system.”

State lawmakers are expected to take up the issue of commercial cannabis sales next year, so Donovan invited officials from Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine to Contois Auditorium for a conversation about regulated pot sales. Some opponents who attended say commercial sales will do nothing about black-market transactions. They noted that in California, where sales are legal, most marijuana is still bought outside of regulated businesses.

Dr. Catherine Antley of the Vermont Medical Society also voiced concern about what she calls a focus on addiction by companies in Colorado and other states with commercial marijuana sales in order to develop and maintain a customer base. “They’re doing that by creating a more concentrated product, a more addictive product, and in advertising to children THC gummies and that kind of thing,” she said.

Retired Vermont Superior Court Judge Ben Joseph of North Hero said he doesn’t believe tax revenue from marijuana sales would be worth the human cost. He said that during his years on the bench, he dealt with cases in which people were killed by people driving wildly on highways. “We had this infamous case recently, the Bourgoin case; some guy was out of his mind on nothing but marijuana,” Judge Joseph said. “This is the kind of thing which is going to happen more often.”

When Steven Bourgoin killed five teenagers in a wrong-way crash on I-89 in 2016, a toxicology test found high levels in his system of not only THC, but also fentanyl and a prescription sedative.

On Thursday, Maine just began to accept applications from people interested in operating state-licensed pot shops. Those shops could open early next year. Once they do, the Pine Tree State will tax marijuana at a 20% rate, which is what Massachusetts does. “Some of the tax revenue that we’re going to be generating, once we have legal sales up and running, are going specifically to law enforcement training, which my office is in charge of setting up,” Erik Gunderson of the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy said.

Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Scott said he wouldn’t sign commercial marijuana sales into law in Vermont unless roadside saliva testing by law enforcement were part of the new measure. Gunderson says no current roadside tests are reliable enough to determine marijuana impairment.

Gunderson also offered several pieces of advice for Vermonters working through a commercial marijuana sales measure. He stressed that the process should not be rushed. Gunderson mentioned it will be imperative to listen to, and incorporate, community feedback, regardless of its perspective on the issue. He also said, somewhat jokingly, that it would be important to hire people smarter than yourself to operate the program.