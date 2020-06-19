Community corrections officer arrested, accused of sexual misconduct

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – A community corrections officer for the Vermont Department of Corrections has found himself on the other side of the law, accused of sexual misconduct with a woman he was supervising.

Police say Joshua Russ, 35, paid her for oral sex on a few occasions beginning in January. Investigators say they have text messages between the two.

Russ is being held for lack of bail, he will be arraigned Friday.

“The Vermont Department of Corrections has zero tolerance for the behavior outlined in this allegation. I cannot emphasize enough how upsetting these allegations are. The people of Vermont put a high level of trust in DOC personnel. I expect every staff member to honor that trust. If these allegations are proven to be true, the trust that is given to us was violated. I find that unacceptable and it will be dealt with internally swiftly.

“What I am extremely proud of is that DOC staff did exactly what professionals do: they learned of wrongdoing and immediately reported it. They were not complicit. They held each other accountable,” Interim Commissioner James Baker said.

Russ is now on administrative leave with the Department of Corrections. The DOC tells LOCAL 22 & LOCAL 44 that Russ worked at Southern State Correctional Facility from 2005 to 2008, and was rehired as a CCO at Brattleboro Probation and Parole in 2019.