Community feedback pours in for Burlington superintendent search

BURLINGTON, Vt. – In the midst of a nationwide search for a superintendent, the Burlington School District is gathering feedback from the community at several public forums throughout the city.

On Thursday, the search committee behind the effort took suggestions from roughly 20 Burlington residents at the Integrated Arts Academy, one of the city’s six elementary schools.

All the latest survey responses and other information on the state of the search is available on the District’s website.

Co-chairs Kendra Sowers and Martine Gulick said they’ve been getting insight from students, staff and the community at large.

“There’s themes that have been running very clear in a lot of stakeholder feedback, including the students,” Sowers said. “It’s fun to see they’re active and engaged in this process too, because that’s important.”

The first community forum was held on January 8, and the third and final one is scheduled for January 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Champlain Elementary School. A student forum was held Thursday afternoon in the Burlington High School library.

“As a city, we’re vocal and passionate about many things and I see answers that touch on that across the board,” Gulick said.

Suggestions have been wide-ranging. Some of them include a desire for the candidate to be able to skillfully oversee the $70 million renovations at the high school while keeping the public updated on the project’s financial status. Others want more progress on closing the achievement gap between white middle class students and historically marginalized students.

A very common request was that the next superintendent possess strong communications skills.

“A good collaborator that knows how to work a room and talk to folks like the ones coming in tonight,” Sowers said. “You also have to be an instructional leader with financial acumen to be able to do the budgeting process.”

According to the search committee, all responses factor heavily in the selection of a candidate. That selection is slated for mid-March. Following the final public forum next week, all the information gathered by the search committee will be documented in a brochure.

“The brochure is something that will inform the candidates who we are,” Gulick said. “It’s not just a way for us to choose candidates, but a way for them to choose us.”

Yaw Obeng, the District’s current superintendent, announced in November that he will step down at the end of the 2019-20 school year. In a letter to students and parents, he expressed a desire to explore other personal and professional opportunities.

“There were some critical challenges we had to overcome,” Obeng said. “I was really eager and excited to take that on.”