Essex, VT– Community members went out to enjoy the third annual Juneteenth celebration put on by Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford. Eventgoers and performers alike honored African American liberation.

It was a celebration of freedom, liberation, and inclusion; “and just really honoring the contributions African Americans have made to American culture, before they were freed and since they were freed,” said Jamaal Hankey, the project manager for Voices for Inclusion.

People got to dance to different types of music and enjoyed locally made food.

“It just made sense to me to invite local African Americans to come and cook food for us today, and to invite local African American talent to come and perform on our stage and just celebrate freedom,” said Hankey.

Toussaint St. Negritude is a Vermont-based poet, musician, and jazz artist; “I’m an Afro-futurist poet, a lot of my writing is about liberation and freedom for everyone.”

“I’m so glad that these events are happening, especially for Juneteenth,” said St. Negritude. “I also love its pride month, which is also a celebration of freedom.”

Hankey believes celebrations like this are important in predominantly white states like Vermont.

“I think Vermont has a reputation of being an inclusive place, of being a place that is anti-racist and accepting of all people, and it’s really important to have these events, to have these celebrations, to back up those words with actions, and real things going on,” said Hankey.

Quotes from notable and historical African Americans were shared, furthering the message of freedom and liberation.

“Let’s all celebrate our freedom to be loved, and loved, and loved,” added St. Negritude.