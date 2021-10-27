Community members in Rutland County mourn loss of 17-year-old Kris Severance

Community members are coming together after 17-year-old Kris Severance from Fair Haven lost his life in a two-vehicle crash.

Tuesday morning, Severance was driving to school with his friend along route 22A in West Haven. Vermont State Police say Kris tried passing a tractor trailer unit when he collided with another car and struck a utility pole. His car rolled over several times before finding rest on the roof. Kris was pinned inside the car. VSP says the passenger was immediately transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“It’s sad to see a community go through this, especially when it hits close to home,” said Mike Bruno, owner and promoter of Devil’s Bowl Speedway racetrack in West Haven.

Bruno says Kris had recently started racing. He and his father, Brian, spent almost every weekend at the racetrack. At a meeting Tuesday night, Bruno and Kris’ teammates took a moment of silence.

“You know at the end of the day he was here to have a good time. If he broke and didn’t finish, he had just as good of time as if he won a trophy. You don’t see that a lot, and we’re definitely going to miss him,” said Bruno.

“It’s been a lot to handle because he was the one I always went to,” said Kris’ girlfriend Vanessa Duel.

Duel described Kris as funny, kind, smart and always smiling. The couple went to school together at Fair Union High School and dated one another for nearly a year. Duel says Wednesday marked their 10-month anniversary.

“He was just a lovable person, made sure everyone had a smile, had a laugh on everybody’s face,” said Duel.

A close friend from the racetrack says he’ll remember his kind spirit and good sportsmanship the most.

“He was a good kid that everyone loved, and you could really find nothing you didn’t like about him,” said Rutland High School Junior John McPhee Jr. It hurts for sure, and I know it’s going to hurt a lot more when he’s not going to be there on the track.”

To honor Kris’ memory, Duel’s mother, Stacey Grau, started a GoFundMe. In one day, the community raised nearly $7,000. Community members can also attend a benefit dinner November 20 at Castleton American Legion.

Teachers at Kris’ high school were not available to comment on camera Wednesday but said they are working to support students during this time.