Community of Alburgh Mourns Former Fire Chief

It was a somber occasion this afternoon, as Former Fire Chief James “Bubby” Irick was laid to rest today. Chief Irick is remembered as great man who was dedicated to serving his community and others.

“He’s a great friend, a big loss for the community,” said Terry Tatro who was a friend of “Bubby”. “You can see [by] all of the stuff that’s going on, that he means something to a lot of people.”

Friends, family and neighboring departments from as far as Canada, were in Alburgh to say goodbye to the former Fire Chief.

“Its tradition,” said Firefighter Peter Clark from Quebec. “We’re honoring the family of the fallen firefighter. It’s been a while that he hasn’t been active, but still, it’s part of tradition. You honor the people who were before you.”

Irick was the first chief of the department, a position that he held for 15 years. But his achievements stretch far beyond the fire house.

“He was a good man in the community also,” explained Tatro. “He served 20 years as a selectman for the Town of Alburgh. He was one of the first EMT’s in the State of Vermont back in the seventies, when EMT’s first became popular.”

The 82 year old passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday the 19th.