Community rallying together to show support for woman battling brain cancer

There was a drive-by parade in Rouses Point, New York for Monica Merchand. She was diagnosed with brain cancer two years ago. Monica and her husband Joe have been married 45 years and are originally from Vermont.

“She was very excited, and I can’t really tell you how much it lifted her spirits,” Joe Merchand said.

A non-profit group called Guardians of the Ribbon, Northern New York Chapter, organized the drive-by. They wear pink gear and drive pink cars, to raise awareness and show support for women and children battling cancer .

“We bring them some flowers, and we leave them our card in case they need any other assistance,” Chapter President Jim Garrant said.

Many of the people in the organization are firefighters or in law enforcement.

“Our pay is to to put a smile on somebody’s face just for a day, like we just did with Monica,” Garrant said.

The families are often given the opportunity to sign the pink car.

“As a memory of somebody, or words of hope for somebody, and it’s like a rolling billboard,” Garrant said.

Monica is a mom and grandmother, fighting this battle with many loved ones by her side. Her husband couldn’t be more grateful.

“I would like to thank everybody who has supported my wife and me through this crisis, especially the hospice folks who are angels with wings,” Joe Merchand said.