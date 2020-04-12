Community rally’s behind Deputy injured in Crash

An effort is underway in Orange County, to raise money for a Deputy’s cruiser, after she was hit by a drunk driver last week. The Vermont Deputy and her K9 were injured while away in Ohio for training. However, despite being in an accident last week that totaled their newly outfitted cruiser, Deputy Carrie Pine and her K9 Diesel, are on the mend and are doing well.

Deputy Pine and Diesel are stationed in Randolph Village, where the connection her and Diesel share with the community, is special. “The amount of support and well wishes coming from this small community, has really been amazing. It really shines on what kind of character deputy pine and diesel really are, with so many community members who really are giving their well wishes and speedy recovery,” says Captian Scott Clouatre, from the Orange County Sherrifs Department.

After learning of the crash, members of the community began reaching out to the department to help out however they could. “It makes me very honored to do what I do for work so, because I go out and help people and it’s just amazing to see that, that has been returned ten fold or more during this experience,” says Deputy Pine.

A Go-Fund-Me campaign was set up, by the Police K9 Association, with a goal of trying to help offset the costs needed to re-outfit a new police cruiser. This process, consists of inserting an aluminum cage in the vehicle.

Deputy Pine credits that cage for saving their live, “the steel cage that was in the cruiser definitely is what saved our lives.” The crash left Deputy Pine concussed along with herniated disks in her spine and K9 Diesel was a little banged up and has some staples in his hind legs. They are set to certify on Thursday April 16th.