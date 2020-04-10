Community rally’s together, 3-D printing face shields for medical professionals

A collaborative effort involving SUNY Plattsburgh, North Country businesses, and local school districts, to get PPE into the hands of health care workers.

After hearing the call for help, the Director of SUNY Plattsburgh’s Upward Bound program, Brian Post, is one of many people springing into action.

“Its sort of shocking that our, you know, healthcare providers can’t get these personal protective equipment that they need. So if we can help out in any way its great.”

Post has lent out some of the 3D printers at the school that the program has access to, allowing for people to get to work creating these face shields.

Andrea Audi from the 3D Printing Network, has helped coordinate this effort. “We came to face shields and we started working with Adirondack Health to design those and to adapt some models that were already out there from other 3D printers. But the design team here worked at coming up with a great model, and we started reaching out to healthcare facilities to see what there needs would be, as well as first responders.”

Friday afternoon, Dan Mannix, the Superintendent of the Beekmantown Central School District, dropped off 100 face shields at CVPH.

“The number of health care providers that are becoming infected was shocking to me, and concerning. So if there’s a shortage in anything that can protect them and we can help, that’s, that’s a huge reward. To keep them doing what they do to save lives you know that is very rewarding,” says Mannix.

Steve Skinner, Medical Director of CVPH’s Emergency Department, says they’re wasting no time putting those masks to use. “They not only protect us, but they also protect the additional PPE that we’re wearing, like masks or if we’re wearing any additional eye wear, it all protects that stuff. Its been a great addition and very well received.”