Community remembers firefighter who gave decades of service to his hometown, even during his final days

CADYVILLE, N.Y. – A Cadyville firefighter who served for 44 years and kept doing so even as he fought cancer and other health issues is being remembered for his dedication after he passed away on Tuesday.

Lyle Berg grew up in Cadyville and eventually moved back in to his childhood home. He joined the town’s fire department in 1975, serving as assistant chief, president and fire police captain during his tenure.

Chuck Kostyk, who served alongside Berg for 33 years with the Cadyville Fire Department, admired the strength he displayed through illness.

“He continued to respond on a regular basis, was always there to help, and took his duties as fire police captain very seriously,” Kostyk said. “He wanted to make sure he was there to help the guys and the community, he really pushed himself.”

Berg received the department’s award for most calls five years in a row. Colleagues described him as an unsung hero whose leadership shined during emergencies.

His 44 years of service include one recent meeting that will forever serve as a testament to how much he cared.

“He conducted our meeting on November 11,” Kostyk said. “It shows his dedication to the fire service, the fact that he was able to push himself to that extent, make it to the fire station, and carry out his duties.”

The unsung hero couldn’t remain that way forever, because in August, a parade of friends and firefighters rode through Cadyville in his honor and met him in his front yard to celebrate his lifelong commitment.

“We appreciate your service to this community and all firefighters in the county,” one man said.