Community shows support for frontline workers on National Nurses Day

BURLINGTON Vt. – Five Vermont radio stations showed their appreciation for frontline healthcare workers with a parade of cars from Colchester to Burlington.

The five Vox AM FM stations left their headquarters and drove to the Queen City, making stops at Burlington International Airport and the fire station.

“We cannot show enough gratitude to everybody that’s keeping the shelves stocked, police force, firefighters, medical workers, Everybody that has put themselves in challenging positions to keep us all fed, safe, and healthy,” said John Mullet, operations manager at Vox AM FM.

On National Nurses Day, Peg Gagne, Interim Chief Nursing Officer at UVM Medical Center, thanked the community for their support.

“I think there’s been a wonderful outpouring of community support for all of the healthcare providers and workers, the essential workers that have been here with signs on the lawn, and the parade, and messages on our website which has really been encouraging.”

She also said all nurses from bedside nurses to nurse leaders have “leaned into this challenge” and done amazing work in an uncertain situation.

Star 92.9, WVMT, WCPV, 92.1 WVTK AND 95 Triple X all took part in the parade.



They hope to travel the caravan to more healthcare facilities, with a potential visit to Middlebury soon.