The world has seen electric cars, but electric airplanes may be the future of air travel. A construction site around the corner from Burlington International Airport has the chance to one day house a new facility for a company looking to bring electric airplanes to Vermont.

On Tuesday, the South Burlington Development Review Board voted unanimously to reopen Beta Technologies’ application to bring electric airplanes to South Burlington.

A new facility could mean more jobs. “I would just love to see another large-scale employer come to town who could offer Vermonters and South Burlington residents, viable long-term careers not employment opportunities but careers,” said Tyler Barnes, a South Burlington resident.

The proposal has been ongoing for over a year, but the biggest obstacle for the project is parking.

“Meeting today whether or not there was a reason to have internal dialogue so beta air can have the arrangement and sequence and parking comply with the cities regulations,” said Paul Connor, Director of Planning and Zoning, South Burlington.

According to city regulations, parking lots cannot be in front of buildings, which would force Beta Technologies to change its plans, which could jeopardize the project.

Governor Phil Scott is among those concerned and believes Beta Technologies merits special consideration. “To put the parking, and trying to reconfigure the whole design, and move their operations closer to the highway so they could have parking behind their building, that just makes no sense at all.”

The board decided to reopen the proposal, which is promising news for people who want to see the new facility go up. “With a reopened hearing, they can now take new information and have the applicant give ideas on how does this first building complies with regulations and master plan.

“I think it’s a tremendous opportunity that we have in front of us and we all as South Burlington residents should be doing all we can to support their growth.”

The South Burlington Development Review Board will reconvene in late April to review the proposal. Connor says the meetings are public and that people are encouraged to attend the event virtually or in person.