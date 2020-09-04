‘Cones for a Cause’ champions the American Cancer Society of Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.

Real Men Wear Pink champion and community leader Adam Hergenrother sponsored an ice cream truck from Sisters of Anarchy Thursday evening on Golf Course Road in South Burlington. For every ice cream cone consumed, Hergenrother and BlackRock Construction donated $25 to the American Cancer Society of Vermont.

Of his support for the ACS, Hergenrother said, “Hopefully people can go out there and never be in fear or ashamed to talk about it. And, also contributing to things that helped advance cures and drugs that make this process a lot easier. And also simple things like needing a ride for people to come into the hospital. And just places to sleep while they are going through treatment. So, all the dollars that are coming in for the ice cream are going to support this cause.”

At the final tally, 200 ice cream cones were devoured, bringing the evening’s fundraising total to $5,000. The American Cancer Society of Vermont is still in search of other community leaders to participate in the 2020 Real Men Wear Pink initiative throughout the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To find out how you can get involved, click here.